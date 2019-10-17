Former Leeds United Fan Favourite Salutes Whites On Centenary

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has paid tribute to the Yorkshire giants on the club’s 100th anniversary today.



Leeds are celebrating their centenary today as they complete 100 years of existence as a football club, having been founded in 1919.













They succeeded their predecessor Leeds City when they were forcibly disbanded and forced to sell off their playing staff by the Football League following allegations of illegal payments to players during the First World War.



In 1919, Leeds United were formed and joined the Midland League, taking the place of Leeds City reserves.





Tributes from current and former players have been pouring in all day and Jansson, who left Leeds for Brentford in the summer, also hailed the club on their 100th anniversary.







He took Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations on your 100th birthday Leeds United from me and my family!



“Wish you all the best!”





The Swede was a fan-favourite during his time at Leeds and did no harm to his standing amongst the supporters with his tribute to the club.



Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, who attended the celebrations earlier today at the Salem Church in Leeds, the place where the club were formed, also posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Proud of my club.”



Leeds will be hoping that their centenary year will be marked by their return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

