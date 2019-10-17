He’ll Bounce Back, He’s That Kind of Character – Former Tottenham Defender On Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has backed Hugo Lloris to come back stronger from his mistakes and injury woe.



The Tottenham captain suffered a dislocated shoulder in his side’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break and is not slated to return to the pitch until the new year.













The Frenchman’s form has been unpredictable over the last year, with big mistakes in some key games, including making a massive error in the World Cup final.



However, Dawson is certain that his former team-mate is going to get over his loss of form and come back from his injuries in a strong manner.





He insisted that the Frenchman’s mental strength is often underrated and it will stand him in good stead when he returns to the team.







“He’s made mistakes but then he’ll respond by making amazing saves like against Southampton”, the former Spurs defender told The Athletic.



“That game summarised him and what he’s about.





“He’ll bounce back from this. He’s that kind of character. He doesn’t get enough credit for his mental strength.



“I remember when he arrived, he was different class in training but he had to wait for his chance.



"In training, he was unbelievable but some players have a different mentality in training and then can’t really deliver in matches.



“Hugo is so strong mentally that he was just as good in matches as in training, if not better.”



Mauricio Pochettino will be without his captain for the coming months as he looks to navigate Tottenham out of a disastrous run of form.

