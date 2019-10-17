He’s Face We All Love – Mauricio Pochettino On Michel Vorm

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why Michel Vorm was his go-to man after Spurs' first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffered an injury.



With Lloris sidelined with an elbow injury, the London-based club re-signed Dutch goalkeeper Vorm, who left the club just three months ago, on a free transfer earlier this week.













The 35-year-old left Spurs in search of a new challenge and experience, but did not hesitate to return to Tottenham when called upon, according to Pochettino.



The Argentine tactician, who initially brought Vorm to Spurs in 2014, has revealed that the former Swansea City man is loved by everyone at the club, including the coaching staff and players.





Having signed the goalkeeper in an emergency situation, Pochettino admits that Vorm will need time to settle in at the club, but expressed his confidence in him.







“He arrived in a sad moment because Hugo injured but in the same way he’s a face that we all love", Pochettino told a press conference.



"The players love him and the coaching staff and the club love him.





"He was a player who we signed when we first arrived.



"He spent five and a half years with us, finished in the final of the Champions League.



"For different reasons he wanted a new challenge or experience but it didn’t happen like that and when Hugo was injured we contacted him and he was more than kind enough to join us and help the team to turn the situation and help the team achieve what we want.



“The position is different. He’s going to need some time.



"It was a special situation that happened to sign him. We trust him. He was training.



"He needs to be on the pitch, in the goal. But I’m sure he will be ready as soon as possible, quickly.”



Tottenham host Watford at home on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Pochettino will give Vorm the nod straight away.

