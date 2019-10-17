I Can Get Tired Of This League – Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani believes his long term future is at Elland Road, but admitted that he could get tired of the Championship if the Whites fail to attain Premier League promotion.



Radrizzani first bought 50% of Leeds' shares in January 2017 before buying the remaining 50% from Massimo Celino just four months later.













In the Italian's first season as the owner of the club, Leeds could only manage to finish 13th in the Championship with 60 points, having won 17 and drawn nine of their 46 matches.



However, the Whites made a push for Premier League promotion in the following season under the management of new boss Marcelo Bielsa, but narrowly missed out after suffering defeat in the play-off semi-finals.





With the Yorkshire-based club optimistic of making their way into the English top flight this term, Radrizzani has revealed that he sees his future at Elland Road, but admitted he could get bored if the side fail to attain promotion soon.







The Italian promised that he along with the club, the manager and the players will work hard to make their Premier League promotion dream a reality.



“For sure [I see my long term future at Leeds], especially if we are in the Premier League", Radrizzani told LUTV.





"If we are not, then I think I can get tired of this league, but I am working very hard to get out of here [the Championship], together with the club and the players to get to where we deserve to be.”



Radrizzani recently revealed that Leeds have been attracting potential investors, but it remains to be seen if he is open to accepting investment from other sources.

