06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/10/2019 - 22:31 BST

I’m Ready Now – Rangers Teenager Sends Steven Gerrard Message

 




Rangers defensive midfielder Umaro Balde has told the Gers he is ready to step up to either train or play with the first team.

17-year-old Portuguese midfielder Balde signed a two-year contract with the Light Blues this summer after impressing on his trial at the Hummel Training Centre.  


 



Joining from Sporting Lisbon's youth team, the teenager has been plying his trade for Rangers' Under-18s side so far this season.

However, Balde now believes that he is ready to make his step to the Gers first team and is hoping to get the opportunity to train or play with Steven Gerrard's senior squad soon.
 


"I am ready now if I get the opportunity to train or play with the first team", Balde wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



The 17-year-old also hailed Rangers boss Gerrard a good manager and person, and expressed his desire for the club to win the Scottish Premiership this term.

"Steven Gerrard is a very good coach and person", Balde wrote.
 


"This year I hope Rangers can win the league and next year play in the Champions League."

While Balde feels he is ready for his big break, it is unclear whether Gerrard has him in his plans for the current campaign.   
 