Inter Keep Eye On Manchester United Target

Inter are keeping tabs on the situation of Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic ahead of the January transfer window.



Mandzukic was on Manchester United’s radar last summer, but the club ran out of time to get a deal over the line to take him to Old Trafford, with the Premier League transfer window closing early.













Manchester United are tipped to rekindle their interest in the Croatian and are hopeful of adding his experience to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relatively young squad in January.



The veteran striker is likely to leave Juventus after he was left out of their Champions League squad and he could even have an option to stay in Italy.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are keeping a close eye on his situation at Juventus ahead of the winter window.







Antonio Conte wants to add one more striker to his squad in January and Mandzukic is being closely monitored as an option.



The Serie A giants are also considering other options but the Juventus hitman is on their radar.





The veteran Croat is said to be open to a move to England, but it remains to be seen how he reacts if he gets an opportunity to stay in Italy with top tier club such as Inter.

