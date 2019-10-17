Jurgen Klopp Still Talking About Development – Bundesliga Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach coach Marco Rose has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is still talking about the development of his Liverpool squad despite winning the Champions League last season.



Klopp has transformed Liverpool over the last four years and led the Reds to their sixth European crown, which cemented his place amongst the pantheon of great Reds managers.













However, Liverpool’s challenge this season is to end their three-decade wait for a league title and Klopp’s team have won their opening eight games, which has allowed them to build an eight-point lead at the top.



Rose, who is a close friend of the Liverpool manager, admits that Klopp is still looking to further evolve his squad as the German is just not satisfied with winning one Champions League crown at Anfield.





“We have not talked for a long time”, the Gladbach boss told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked about Klopp.







“After the Liverpool-Leipzig game, we texted each other back and forth. He too is still talking about development.



“Liverpool won the Champions League, but the season has started afresh and he has another task.”





Klopp has often hinted that winning the league at Liverpool is his biggest challenge.



They will be hoping to extend their 100 per cent start to the season by piling more misery on Manchester United on Sunday when the two rivals come face-to-face at Old Trafford.

