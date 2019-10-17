Legendary – Phil Parkinson Delights At Sunderland Job

Follow @insidefutbol





New Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has hailed the Black Cats as a legendary club with a big history, passionate fan base and wonderful facilities.



League One side Sunderland have announced former Bolton Wanderers manager Parkinson as the replacement for Jack Ross, with the Englishman penning a contract until 2022 at the Stadium of Light.













Upon being appointed as the Black Cats boss, the 51-year-old expressed his delight at having the privilege, as well as the responsibility, of managing the club.



Parkinson believes Sunderland's fanatical fans, massive history and great facilities make the Black Cats a legendary club and feels it is now up to him to bring the success that the faithful are craving.





The former Bolton Wanderers manager is relishing the challenge of guiding the current Sunderland team, whose players he has confidence in, and earning Championship promotion.







“It is both a privilege and immense responsibility to be appointed manager of this great club", Parkinson told Sunderland's website.



"I’ve been in football a long time now, and Sunderland’s immense history, the passion of its fanbase and its wonderful facilities are legendary within the game.





“It’s now up to me to build on the work of my predecessor and deliver the success the fans are so desperate for.



"This is a good squad of players, and I relish the challenge of working with them to achieve our goal of promotion from League One.”



Sunderland will travel to Wycombe Wanderers in the League One this Saturday in what will be Parkinson's first game in charge of the club.

