Liverpool Admired 22-Year-Old Agrees New Benfica Contract

Liverpool target Ferro has put pen to paper to a new contract at Portuguese giants Benfica, strengthening the Lisbon giants' position.



Jurgen Klopp's side showed interest in the highly rated defender over the course of the summer and could have Ferro on their radar for future transfer windows.













Benfica though are not keen on losing the 22-year-old and have now locked him down on an extended contract.



Ferro's contract at the Estadio da Luz had been due to run until the summer of 2023, but there was a willingness to hand him a pay rise and extension.





The buy-out clause in the contract will be set at €100m and Benfica coach Bruno Lago confirmed at a press conference before his side's Portuguese Cup meeting on Friday that Ferro has agreed a new contract.







The centre-back is now under lock and key at Benfica until the summer of 2024.



Ferro came through the youth ranks at Benfica and has been capped by Portugal at multiple youth levels, through to the Under-21s.





Benfica are next in action in the Portuguese Cup on Friday against Cova Piedade.

