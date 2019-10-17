XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/10/2019 - 16:50 BST

Potentially Better Than Moussa Dembele – Former Scotland Star On Celtic Striker

 




Barry Ferguson thinks that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is potentially a better player than former Bhoys hitman Moussa Dembele.

Edouard has been an important player for the Hoops over the last two seasons, leading many to compare the youngster to ex-Celtic striker Dembele, who scored 51 goals from 94 appearances for the club.  


 



Having expressed his opinion that the 21-year-old could become better than Dembele before, Ferguson reiterated that the centre-forward has what it takes to outdo what the now Lyon man did at Celtic Park.

Ferguson, who admits that he has always been impressed with the France Under-21s star, believes the striker is unstoppable on his day.
 


The 41-year-old is positive that Edouard will soon make his way into France's senior team if he keeps playing as he is playing now for France Under-21s.



"He's a player, I think, who potentially could be better than Dembele", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

"I have said that a number of times and I have always been impressed.
 


"When he's on his game, I think he's unstoppable at times.

"He obviously continues it when he goes away with the French Under-21 squad.

"If he keeps producing performances like that, he'll be in the [France] first-team squad."

Edouard, who has scored nine goals for Celtic this season, scored five goals in two games for the France Under-21s side during the international break.   
 