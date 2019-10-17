XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/10/2019 - 22:20 BST

Rangers Move Best Thing To Happen To Me – Gers Summer Arrival

 




Umaro Balde has revealed that Rangers have helped him settle quickly following his switch to Scotland and believes joining the Gers is the best thing that has happened to him.

The 17-year-old joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon's youth team this summer.  


 



Despite having only been at the club for just a matter of months, Balde has revealed that he is rapidly settling in and the credit for that goes to the Gers.

The teenager feels that signing for the Scottish giants is the best thing to have ever happened to him and is happy at the club.
 


"Very much. Everyone at Rangers has really helped me – staff and players", Balde wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"I am very happy to be here. Moving to Rangers is the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Balde also lifted the lid on how team-mate Adam Devine has helped him settle at the club and become a good friend.
 


"Adam Devine – he has helped me settle at Rangers and told me good things about the club", Balde revealed.

"We go out for food in Glasgow and he is my very good friend."

Balde, who impressed on trial at the Hummel Training Centre earlier this year, has a two-year contract at Ibrox.   
 