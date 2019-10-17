Reaction To Every Win Or Loss Gets Amplified – Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has lamented that every result in football, whether good or bad, gets amplified by the noise in the modern media.



The Premier League giants have made their worst start to the season in 30 years and are languishing in 12th in the Premier League table after eight games.













Goals are getting increasingly hard to come by and a number of their key attacking talents have been missing due to injury since last month.



There has been increasing noise about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long term future at the club with some hinting that he could be shown the door if results do not improve in the coming months.





A sense of doom and gloom has engulfed the club ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Sunday and Mata thinks that the modern media has played a part in it.







He insisted that results are important but the amplified reaction to each victory or defeat creates an impact that the club and the players feel each week.



“Results have always been important, no doubt about that”, the Spaniard told The Athletic.





“But now, because of the repercussions that every result has, with so many platforms where football can be spoken about, and all the social media and the new channels that didn’t exist before, it makes the whole thing even bigger.



“Every result is bigger, every mistake is bigger, and every goal is bigger than it used to be.



“With the repercussions of football now, it makes it difficult to have that balance.



“The repercussions are too good when you win and too bad when you lose.



“Everything is amplified.”



