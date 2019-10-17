Shows What You Can Do If You Look After Body – Former Liverpool Star On Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool centre-forward Emile Heskey is impressed with how Reds vice-captain James Milner has been looking after his body and feels the midfielder can keep playing football for few more years.



Heskey, who has been retired for three years, and Milner were team-mates at Aston Villa during the 2009/10 season, which saw the Villans finish sixth in the Premier League and earn Europa League qualification.













The former Leicester City striker recalled how important Milner, who was then 23 years old, was for Aston Villa, lauding the midfielder for being a leader on and off the pitch and gaining vast experience at such a young age.



Heskey is impressed with how the former Manchester City player evolved from a winger into a central midfielder and now an all-round player for Liverpool.





The 41-year-old ex-England international believes Milner can keep playing football for several more years despite being 33 years old as he feels the Leeds-born man has been looking after his body so well.







"He was huge", Heskey told Liverpool's official site.



"Not only a leader on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.





"To play so many games from such a young age and to evolve as he has been fantastic.



"When I first got to Villa he was a winger and evolved into a central midfielder and now is an all-round player.



"He's a lad that's been looking after his body properly for many a year, so I'm guessing he'll still go for a few more years if he wants to.



"He shows what you can do if you apply yourself and look after your body."



Milner is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has held preliminary talks with the club over a new deal.



There have also been suggestions that the Englishman will move to his boyhood club Leeds United before hanging up his boots.

