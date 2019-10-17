So How Do You Explain This – Mesut Ozil Hits Back At His Critics

Follow @insidefutbol





Mesut Ozil has rubbished criticism of his performances for Arsenal in big games and believes most of it is unwarranted.



Ozil has been sidelined by Unai Emery this season and the Arsenal manager has found support amongst some of the Arsenal fan base who have not been enamoured by the German’s performances over the last few years.













One of the main criticisms of Ozil is that he rarely turns up for Arsenal in big games, where he is accused of lacking application and work ethic, while he regularly turns on the style against smaller clubs in favourable circumstances.



However, the player insisted most of the criticism is unwarranted and he is always unfairly blamed for the bad performance of the rest of the team in big games.





He stressed that if he is the issue then Arsenal should have been performing better without him in big games, which has not been the case.







The German also insisted that some of his better performances are overlooked as the opposition are considered smaller but the intensity of the games remain the same.



“It always happens that an ex-player stands there on TV and criticises me”, Ozil told The Athletic.





“Others just continue the theme and it gets in everyone’s heads.



“If we don’t do well in a ‘big’ game, it’s always my fault. If that’s true, how do you explain our results in the ‘big’ games when I wasn’t involved? There’s no real difference.



“I know people expect me to offer more, dictate play and make the difference — I do, too — but it’s not that straightforward.



“I’m not the only player in the team and, don’t forget, some of our opponents are simply better than us.



"Also, what is a ‘big’ or ‘small’ game? In the Premier League, anyone can beat anyone. Look at Wolves and Norwich beating Man City, or Newcastle and West Ham beating Man United.



“So you can’t say my good performances only came in ‘small’ games because these games don’t really exist.



“The intensity is there in every match and often the ‘small’ teams raise their standard against the ‘big’ teams.”



Ozil has appeared just once in the Premier League this season and has been part of matchday squads in the league just three times.

