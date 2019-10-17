We Have Been On Learning Curve – Leeds United Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani feels the Whites have been on a learning curve over the last two years at Elland Road, but believes the future is bright.



As the Peacocks celebrate their centenary, Radrizzani, who made his first investment in the club in January 2017, has reflected on how Leeds have evolved as a club over the last two years.













The Italian admitted that his first year at Elland Road was tough as he feels he was inexperienced at the time, but hopes that he has learned from his mistakes.



Radrizzani is glad that Leeds came close to Premier League promotion in his second year as the owner of the club and expressed his confidence in head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the players across the first-team, Under-23s and Under-18s.





The 45-year-old believes the Whites have made strides forward over the last two years and is positive that the future is bright for the club, with several youth players representing their nations, while also putting his trust in Bielsa and the players to take the side to success.







“I think we have made a strong and massive improvement", Radrizzani told LUTV.



"We have been on a learning curve, for sure the first year as owner of the club was difficult because I was inexperienced and hopefully I’ve learnt from the mistakes.





"Last year was my second year and we were very close to promotion.



"We have a fantastic manager in Marcelo Bielsa and we have developed good players, not only in the first team, but also in the Under-18s and Under-23s.



"When I arrived we only had one or two international players, but now we have 12-14 national players between Under-18 and Under-23s, so the future is bright for this club.



"I also think the immediate future and the current players can be very successful.



"I strongly believe in the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing and what he can do in the next few months and I believe in the players a lot.”



With Leeds currently sitting fifth in Championship with 20 points and just two points behind table-toppers West Brom, Radrizzani and those at the club are positive about earning Premier League promotion this season.

