We Want To Attack, Birmingham City Boss Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has insisted that his side are not intimidated at the prospect of facing an attacking Leeds United side on Saturday.



Leeds will head into the game at Elland Road on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them win just once in their last four league games.













Marcelo Bielsa’s side have dropped down to fifth in the Championship table and will be looking to get their season back on track when they play Blues at home on Saturday.



Clotet, who was the number 2 at Leeds to Garry Monk, insisted that despite their form the Whites remain one of the best teams in the Championship at the moment.





However, he insisted that Birmingham will be looking to go toe-to-toe against the Whites on Saturday and will be relishing facing an attacking Leeds side as they also want to play the same brand of football.







"Leeds United are a very strong team, for me, they are one of the best teams in the league”, Clotet said in a press conference.



“I am very satisfied with our work this week and we have to go to Leeds confident of getting the result we all want.





"Leeds will want to attack at home, and that is what we want to do too.



“We have a lot of confidence in ourselves.



"We want to use this game as a way to improve.



"We hope that we see a fantastic football game and we hope that we link the performance with the result."



Leeds lost the corresponding fixture against Birmingham City 2-1 at Elland Road last season.

