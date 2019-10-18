Andrew Robertson Was Hungry After Celtic Release – Former Hull Talent Spotter

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hull City head of recruitment Stan Ternent believes Andrew Robertson was hungry to prove himself after being rejected by Celtic.



Robertson became a Champions League winning left-back last season when he played a massive role in Liverpool lifting their sixth European Cup.













The full-back has emerged as one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and has become almost indispensable at left-back.



Liverpool signed him from Hull in 2017 for a fee of around £10m and Ternent, who scouted the left-back in Scotland, is delighted with the progress he has made in his career.





Hull snapped him up from Dundee United in 2014 and Ternent admits when he went to watch a game in Scotland, Robertson was not the player who was on his radar.







But the current Liverpool star caught his eye and Ternent recommended the player to then Hull manager Steve Bruce.



The former Hull transfer guru was impressed with Robertson’s attitude as he was hungry to prove himself after Celtic released him when he was only 15.





“I had gone to Kilmarnock to watch another player”, Ternent told The Athletic.



“But it was Robbo who was the one that caught my eye.



“It was a synthetic surface, bitterly cold and he just glided across the pitch. Quick as lightning. Left-sided loved the ball at his feet and just a natural player.



“I told Steve all about him the next time we spoke and how I had to go back and watch him again. The second game was against Hibs. Robbo was exactly the same, just as impressive.



“His agent was there that night. Liam O’Donnell, a decent guy. We had a chat and it was clear Robbo was a good lad.



“He was also hungry after being released by Celtic. Just the sort of lad we wanted at Hull.”



Robertson left Hull to join Liverpool after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

