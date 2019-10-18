Better Than London, Knew Cycle At Watford Was Over – Former Hornet Pleased With Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Watford striker Stefano Okaka feels the time was right to leave Vicarage Road and has admitted he prefers living in Udine to London.



The Italian international joined Premier League side Watford from Anderlecht in 2016, but made just 39 appearances for the Hornets across three seasons, with more than half of them coming in the 2016/17 season.













Okaka, who moved to Serie A side Udinese on loan in January this year, has admitted that he knew his time at Watford was up by the time he returned to England at the end of last term.



The 30-year-old striker then explained how fortunate he was as Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo expressed interest in signing him, while the former Roma man was yet to let go of his house in Udine, a city he feels is better than London for him.





Okaka went on to reveal that he rejected Besiktas in favour of a move to Udinese, who he feels honoured to play for, and has set his eyes on becoming a symbol at the club.







"At Watford my cycle was over", Okaka told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



"[Giampaolo] Pozzo was open to my return and luckily I didn't give up my house here.





"I almost said yes [to Besiktas], the contract was good.



"I would like to become a symbol here. Playing in this city and for this club is an honour.



"Udine is better than London."



Okaka has scored one goal from four league appearances for Udinese this season and will be looking to kick on in Serie A.

