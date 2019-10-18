Can’t Go To Hearts And Under-perform – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has insisted that Rangers cannot hope to get a result if they underperform at Tynecastle on Sunday, despite Hearts’ poor run of form.



Rangers are sitting pretty at the top of the league table with a two-point lead over Celtic and are going into the game on the back of some very good form.













Hearts have been struggling to get their campaign going and have won just once in the league this season, which sees them languishing in ninth in the league table.



Rangers are odds on favourites to get a win away from home on Sunday, but Gerrard insisted that Tynecastle is never an easy place to visit for any side in the league.





He also insisted that Hearts have the talent in the squad to do better than their current form is suggesting.







“Tynecastle is always a tough place to go with the fans right close to the pitch”, Gerrard said in a press conference.



“I think they have the talent and the management staff to move up the league. It will be a tough and we have to find the level required to get the win.”





Rangers won on their first visit to Tynecastle last season and Gerrard is keen to see his side get another good result there this weekend.



However, he insisted that Rangers cannot afford to be off the ball as Hearts will not make it easy for them on Sunday.



“On our previous visits we had strong performances at Tynecastle and we need the same again.



"It is not a place you can go and under-perform.



“Every time I watch Hearts you can't fault them on effort and commitment.”

