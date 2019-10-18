XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 11:33 BST

Can’t Rule Anything Out – Bundesliga Club Coach Answers On Potentially Signing Liverpool Star

 




Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has not ruled out the possibility of the club rekindling their interest in Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic.

Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin since last year and the German club extended his stay by one more season on another loan deal last summer.  


 



There were several other clubs who were interested in the midfielder, but the Serbian preferred to continue at Hertha Berlin over moving to any other club on loan.

Werder Bremen were very keen on signing him, but they ultimately lost out to their fellow Bundesliga outfit.
 


Kohfeldt admits that Werder Bremen could rekindle their interest in Grujic in the future but for the moment it is not something they are thinking about.



The Werder Bremen coach indicated that he expects the midfielder to potentially head back to parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.

“You cannot rule anything out”, the Werder Bremen coach said in a press conference when asked about Grujic.
 


“But that would be pure speculation to think about.

“He is a very good player, but he is now a Hertha player and possibly a Liverpool player in the summer.

“This is not an issue for us now.”

Grujic has started all seven Bundesliga games for Hertha Berlin this season and has also bagged two goals in the process.   
 