Can’t Rule Anything Out – Bundesliga Club Coach Answers On Potentially Signing Liverpool Star

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has not ruled out the possibility of the club rekindling their interest in Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic.



Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin since last year and the German club extended his stay by one more season on another loan deal last summer.













There were several other clubs who were interested in the midfielder, but the Serbian preferred to continue at Hertha Berlin over moving to any other club on loan.



Werder Bremen were very keen on signing him, but they ultimately lost out to their fellow Bundesliga outfit.





Kohfeldt admits that Werder Bremen could rekindle their interest in Grujic in the future but for the moment it is not something they are thinking about.







The Werder Bremen coach indicated that he expects the midfielder to potentially head back to parent club Liverpool at the end of the season.



“You cannot rule anything out”, the Werder Bremen coach said in a press conference when asked about Grujic.





“But that would be pure speculation to think about.



“He is a very good player, but he is now a Hertha player and possibly a Liverpool player in the summer.



“This is not an issue for us now.”



Grujic has started all seven Bundesliga games for Hertha Berlin this season and has also bagged two goals in the process.

