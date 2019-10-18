Eddie Nketiah Loan Very Important For Me – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he wants Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah to succeed at Elland Road more than anyone.



With Nketiah yet to start a Championship game for the Whites, there has been speculation over whether Arsenal could look to recall him in January.













The centre-forward himself expressed his disappointment at not being given league starts and playing time following his game for England Under-21s earlier this week.



However, Leeds boss Bielsa has promised to take responsibility if Nketiah does not succeed during his loan spell with the Peacocks.





The Argentine tactician insists that he wants the youngster to succeed at the club more than anyone and feels he will need to work out how to utilise Nketiah's talent, while making clear that he values current first-choice striker Patrick Bamford as well.







"For me it is very important that Eddie has a good spell at Leeds", Bielsa said in a press conference.



"If Nketiah doesn't do well here at Leeds, the responsibility is going to be mine.





"That will be fair because Nketiah is a player full of results and as the coach, I have to know how to manage all this skill to improve the team.



"The person who most wants Nketiah to have success at Leeds is me, but also I value Bamford, I value him a lot."



Nketiah has scored four goals and provided one assist from his nine appearances across all competitions for Leeds so far this season.

