Former Leeds Star Announces Retirement, Takes Coaching Role At Northampton

Former Leeds United striker Steve Morison has taken up the role of professional development phase assistant coach at the Northampton Town academy after announcing his immediate retirement from football.



Morison, who was a Leeds player between 2013 and 2015, made 42 appearances for the Yorkshire-based club and scored five goals before moving to Millwall in the summer of 2015.













After four years with the Lions, the Welshman initially joined Shrewsbury on a season-long loan earlier this year, but turned it into a permanent deal in August.



However, just two months later, Morison has hung up his boots with immediate effect and decided to take up a coaching role at his first club Northampton.





Taking charge as the professional development phase assistant coach at the League Two club's academy, Morison revealed that he is excited to share his footballing knowledge with those at the academy and at the same time learn from other academy coaches Jon Brady and Ian Sampson.







"I am really looking forward to the opportunity to pass on my knowledge and experience to the young players in the club's Professional Development Phase", Morison told the club's website.



"Hopefully I can add further to what is already a really good set up with some excellent players within the club's Academy.





"From a personal point of view, I am looking forward to working with and learning from Jon Brady and Ian Sampson and the other coaches in what is a really strong Academy infrastructure."



Apart from Leeds, Millwall, Shrewsbury and Northampton Town, Morison also plied his trade for Norwich City, Stevenage and Bishop's Stortford.

