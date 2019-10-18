XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/10/2019 - 20:39 BST

I’d Prefer Him At Bayern Munich – Leverkusen Legend On Liverpool Target

 




Former Bayer Leverkusen board member and sporting director Reiner Calmund has admitted he would prefer to see Liverpool and Manchester City linked Kai Havertz move to Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of the German football at the moment and is widely expected to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.  


 



Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Havertz and he has also been on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich are keen to sign up Germany’s next football star in Havertz and Calmund admits that Leverkusen will not be able to keep the player next summer.
 


And while he admits that the young midfielder could play for any of the big teams in Europe, the legendary Leverkusen sporting director wants the player to join Bayern Munich as it would keep him in Germany.



Calmund told Focus Online: “After the season, they have to sell him.

“He could play at Bayern Munich or abroad, so I need not give him advice.
 


“Personally, I would like to see him at Bayern Munich because I would like to see him in the Bundesliga for a few more years.”

Leverkusen are claimed to be hoping to bring in more than €100m from Havertz’s departure from the club next summer.   
 