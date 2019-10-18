It’s A Joke – Jurgen Klopp Not Amused By Chatter Around Manchester United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he will not be making the mistake of underestimating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.



The Reds have won their opening eight league games of the season and have extended their winning run in the Premier League to 17 games.













They are going to Old Trafford with the hope of equaling Manchester City’s all-time top-flight run of 18 straight victories and are odds on favourites to beat a Manchester United side who have won just two league games this season.



Former Leeds United midfielder Danny Mills picked a combined Manchester United and Liverpool eleven with no player from the Old Trafford outfit making his team.





Klopp admits that he finds some of the commentary ahead of the game ridiculous and believes it creates an unnecessary amount of pressure on his team.







The Liverpool manager admits that Manchester United are struggling, but stressed that his team will not be taking them lightly as they remain a potentially dangerous team.



Klopp said in a press conference: “When you make the combined line up with 11 players from Liverpool it is a joke.





“You are building a banana skin.



"I’m not influenced by it, I am 100% sure of the strength of Manchester United.



"You need momentum in a game and a season and at the moment United don't have it.



“We respect them as the best Man United we could face and not the Man United people are speaking of during the week."



Klopp has not won a league game as Liverpool manager at Old Trafford yet.

