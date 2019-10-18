I’ve Played Against Lots But He Made It Look So Easy – Leeds United Star On Tough Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United wing-back Stuart Dallas has named Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil as one of the most difficult players he has ever faced.



Having started playing senior team football 12 years ago, the 28-year-old wing-back has come up against hundreds of players, but admitted that Arsenal's Ozil is one man who sticks out in his head.













Dallas recalled how the 31-year-old Arsenal man got on the ball and controlled the game for Germany in their Euro 2016 group stage game against Northern Ireland, for whom the Leeds star was playing that day.



The former Brentford player admitted that Ozil's ability to make things look easy sets him apart from the other top players he has faced in his career.





Dallas named the former Real Madrid player in his fantasy 7-a-side team that also contained the likes of Steven Gerrard and Mark Viduka.







"Mesut Ozil always sticks out in my head for some reason", Dallas told LUTV.



"[It is] because when we [Northern Ireland] played Germany [in the group stage of Euro 2016], in that [number] 10 role he played, he just kept on getting on the ball and it was so difficult for us to pick him up.





"I've played against, obviously, a lot of top players but just for him, there was just something about him that he just made it look so easy."



Ozil's club career has entered a rapid decline in recent years and the midfielder is now struggled to even make matchday squads at Arsenal.

