XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 14:49 BST

I’ve Shown Too Little – Southampton Star Accepts Out of National Team Picture

 




Southampton loanee Wesley Hoedt has admitted that he has fallen out of favour for a spot in the Netherlands national team, but is hopeful that it could change if he puts himself back on the map.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who is currently on loan at Belgian top flight club Royal Antwerp, has six caps for the Dutch national side.  


 



However, Hoedt has not made a single appearance for his country since 2017, which is also the same year he made a £15m move to Southampton.

The former Lazio man wishes to represent the Oranje again but has admitted that he has done little in terms of performances to earn a call-up.
 


Hoedt conceded that he is no longer in line for a call-up to Ronald Koeman's Dutch squad but is positive it could change if he proves his quality at Royal Antwerp.



"My last [Netherlands] cap dates back to September 2017", Hoedt told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

"I have to be honest and admit that I have shown too little for a while now.
 


"I spoke with national coach Ronald Koeman last year.

"Realistically, I am now out of the picture, but maybe that will change if I can put myself back on the map here."

Hoedt has made four league appearances for Royal Antwerp this season, helping the side sit fourth in the league table.   
 