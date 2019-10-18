I’ve Shown Too Little – Southampton Star Accepts Out of National Team Picture

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton loanee Wesley Hoedt has admitted that he has fallen out of favour for a spot in the Netherlands national team, but is hopeful that it could change if he puts himself back on the map.



The 25-year-old centre-back, who is currently on loan at Belgian top flight club Royal Antwerp, has six caps for the Dutch national side.













However, Hoedt has not made a single appearance for his country since 2017, which is also the same year he made a £15m move to Southampton.



The former Lazio man wishes to represent the Oranje again but has admitted that he has done little in terms of performances to earn a call-up.





Hoedt conceded that he is no longer in line for a call-up to Ronald Koeman's Dutch squad but is positive it could change if he proves his quality at Royal Antwerp.







"My last [Netherlands] cap dates back to September 2017", Hoedt told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



"I have to be honest and admit that I have shown too little for a while now.





"I spoke with national coach Ronald Koeman last year.



"Realistically, I am now out of the picture, but maybe that will change if I can put myself back on the map here."



Hoedt has made four league appearances for Royal Antwerp this season, helping the side sit fourth in the league table.

