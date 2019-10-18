Look At Him In Awe – Former Rangers Star Compares Steven Gerrard With Ex-Gers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers midfielder Terry Hurlock has compared current Gers manager Steven Gerrard to former Light Blues boss and player Graeme Souness.



Gerrard, who is in his second season in charge of the Glasgow-based club, has taken Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership after eight matches played this season.













Hurlock, who played for the Gers in the 1990/91 campaign, is glad that the former Liverpool skipper is doing well despite being in the early years of his managerial career and hopes that the 39-year-old is successful in his long-term future.



However, the 61-year-old feels Gerrard will leave Ibrox one day like former Rangers manager Souness, under whom Hurlock played for the club.





Nevertheless, Hurlock holds Gerrard in the same bracket as Souness and is confident that the Englishman will turn things around at Ibrox before his departure.







“I am so pleased he is doing well, I really wanted him to do well”, Hurlock was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Listen, it is the start of his managerial career and I hope he is successful.





"Like Souness, I have no doubt he will move on. But he will turn Rangers around first.



“It is about respect, and how can you not respect Gerrard? He has done everything.



"Like Souness, you look at him in awe. How can you ever be as good as them? You can’t. But you give your all for them.



"Steven has turned it around, God bless him.”



Rangers currently sit on top of the Scottish Premiership with 21 points, having won seven of their eight games so far, and enjoy a two-point lead over Celtic.

