Marco Silva Deserves To Be Everton Manager – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham goalkeeper Roberto believes that Marco Silva fully deserves to be Everton manager and stressed the Portuguese has a record of success at several clubs.



The 33-year-old spent an year working under the Everton manager at Greek side Olympiacos and won the league title at the club.













Silva though left the Greek giants after just one season and managed Hull City and Watford before taking up the job at Everton.



The Portuguese is under pressure, with Everton in the Premier League relegation zone and a number of Toffees fans unsure that Silva is the right man to lead the club forward.





Roberto, whose West Ham side face Everton at Goodison Park this Saturday in the Premier League, has backed Silva and feels he is fully worthy of the manager's role on Merseyside.







“I will be really happy to see Marco and all his staff again on Saturday as we spent some really good moments together in Olympiacos”, Roberto told his club's official website.



“I think he deserves to be in his place in Everton because he did really well in Olympiacos and he has done a great job at other clubs, too."





Roberto however makes no bones about the fact he wants to heap more pressure on Silva.



“Football is football, though, and everyone wants the best for themselves and the most important thing for us is to win and get the best result we can get.



“Unfortunately, in football, the good moments for one are bad moments for the others.



"Personally, I wish him the best but I want him to lose!”



Everton have lost their last four matches, while West Ham also lost their last game, against Crystal Palace, after an impressive start to the campaign.

