Marco Silva Retains Backing of Everton Board

The Everton board are continuing to back under-pressure manager Marco Silva but want a quick turnaround in results.



Everton have found themselves in the relegation zone after eight Premier League games this season and are on a torrid losing streak of four games in the league.













They have struggled to score goals up front and the defence has also been finding it hard to keep clean sheets with defending from set-pieces a particular problem for the Toffees.



The odds on Silva being sacked have narrowed and the Portuguese has found himself under the cosh after spending big money in the summer.





But according to The Athletic, the Everton hierarchy are still prepared to support the manager and are backing him to get things back on track in the coming weeks.







However, results will remain key to Silva continuing at Goodison Park and the Everton board are keen to see a quick turnaround in results and performances in the coming weeks.



Silva remains a popular figure with the board and the Everton dressing room are also keen to see him continue as they do not want more upheaval behind the scenes with another managerial change.





Everton will host West Ham at Goodison Park on Saturday and another poor result could further increase the noise around the manager’s possible departure from the Merseyside club.

