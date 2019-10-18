Maurizio Sarri Leaves Door Open To Reintegration of Man Utd Target Mario Mandzukic

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he is open to reintegrating Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic back into the squad if the club and the player both want it.



Sarri’s decision to leave Mandzukic out of Juventus’ Champions League squad has paved the way towards the striker possibly leaving the club in the January transfer window.













The Croatian was close to joining Manchester United in the summer and the club are expected to rekindle the negotiations once the transfer window opens in January.



Mandzukic has not been training with Juventus with a view to finding a new club as his representative’s look to conduct talks with interested parties ahead of the winter window.





Sarri insisted that if the player and the club want to change the agreement, he is open to getting Mandzukic back into his squad and training.







“Mandzukic is not training with us, in agreement with the club”, the Juventus boss said in a press conference.



"If the agreement changes, I am open to everything."





Mandzukic is largely expected to leave Juventus in January and also has suitors in Italy, with both AC Milan and Inter keeping tabs on his situation.

