Not Yet A Legend But – Leeds United Star Full of Praise For Team-mate

Leeds United wing-back Stuart Dallas has hailed fellow Whites team-mate Liam Cooper as one of the best defenders in the Championship and lauded the Scotland international for being a proper captain.



28-year-olds Dallas and Cooper have been playing together at Leeds since 2015 and recently extended their contracts with the Yorkshire-based club at the same time.













Having been friends for more than four years, Dallas was quick to name Whites skipper Cooper when asked to pick a fellow Leeds team-mate for his fantasy 7-a-side team.



The former Brentford man hailed the centre-back for being a proper captain and leader for Leeds and the players, and suggested that he is on his way to becoming a club legend.





Dallas explained that Cooper has stepped up as a player and captain over the last one and a half years and the right-back feels his team-mate is one of the best defenders in the Championship right now.







"I've got to go with my mate, Coops [Liam Cooper]", Dallas told LUTV when asked to name a Leeds team-mate to his 7-a-side team.



"Captain, leader! Not yet legend but [still].





"Over the last year-year and a half, he's really stepped up to the mark.



"He's probably, in my eyes, one of the best defenders in the Championship."



Cooper is currently nursing a groin injury and will miss Leeds' weekend game against Birmingham City.

