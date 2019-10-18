XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 22:16 BST

Not Yet A Legend But – Leeds United Star Full of Praise For Team-mate

 




Leeds United wing-back Stuart Dallas has hailed fellow Whites team-mate Liam Cooper as one of the best defenders in the Championship and lauded the Scotland international for being a proper captain.

28-year-olds Dallas and Cooper have been playing together at Leeds since 2015 and recently extended their contracts with the Yorkshire-based club at the same time.  


 



Having been friends for more than four years, Dallas was quick to name Whites skipper Cooper when asked to pick a fellow Leeds team-mate for his fantasy 7-a-side team.

The former Brentford man hailed the centre-back for being a proper captain and leader for Leeds and the players, and suggested that he is on his way to becoming a club legend.
 


Dallas explained that Cooper has stepped up as a player and captain over the last one and a half years and the right-back feels his team-mate is one of the best defenders in the Championship right now.



"I've got to go with my mate, Coops [Liam Cooper]", Dallas told LUTV when asked to name a Leeds team-mate to his 7-a-side team.

"Captain, leader! Not yet legend but [still].
 


"Over the last year-year and a half, he's really stepped up to the mark.

"He's probably, in my eyes, one of the best defenders in the Championship."

Cooper is currently nursing a groin injury and will miss Leeds' weekend game against Birmingham City.   
 