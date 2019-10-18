Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Comments On Jurgen Klopp Statistic Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed comparisons between his start at Old Trafford and Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool.



Liverpool are heading to Old Trafford on Sunday as odds on favourites to beat Manchester United and equal Manchester City’s all-time English top-flight record of 18 consecutive victories.













The Merseyside giants are sitting at the top of the Premier League, but questions are being asked about Solskjaer as Manchester United are languishing in 12th.



But Solskjaer has a slightly better record in his first 29 games as Manchester United than Klopp had at Liverpool.





However, the Manchester United boss is not paying attention to such stats and insisted that his focus is on rebuilding the club and he is confident that they are headed in a positive direction.







Solskjaer does admit that the players need to get better results in order to prove their worth to the club.



He said in a press conference when asked about the statistic: “No I don’t hold onto stats like this.





“I’m just working as planned business as usual.



"We are trying to improve the team and we are trying to work towards something, but of course we’re heading somewhere we feel.



“But we need results and I expect the players to come out and prove why they are at Man United.”



Solskjaer has won 14, drawn seven and lost eight in his first 29 games as Manchester United while Klopp won 13, drew eight and lost eight during his first months at Liverpool.

