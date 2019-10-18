XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 10:50 BST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Comments On Jurgen Klopp Statistic Comparison

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed comparisons between his start at Old Trafford and Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool.

Liverpool are heading to Old Trafford on Sunday as odds on favourites to beat Manchester United and equal Manchester City’s all-time English top-flight record of 18 consecutive victories.  


 



The Merseyside giants are sitting at the top of the Premier League, but questions are being asked about Solskjaer as Manchester United are languishing in 12th.

But Solskjaer has a slightly better record in his first 29 games as Manchester United than Klopp had at Liverpool.
 


However, the Manchester United boss is not paying attention to such stats and insisted that his focus is on rebuilding the club and he is confident that they are headed in a positive direction.



Solskjaer does admit that the players need to get better results in order to prove their worth to the club.

He said in a press conference when asked about the statistic: “No I don’t hold onto stats like this.
 


“I’m just working as planned business as usual.

"We are trying to improve the team and we are trying to work towards something, but of course we’re heading somewhere we feel.

“But we need results and I expect the players to come out and prove why they are at Man United.”

Solskjaer has won 14, drawn seven and lost eight in his first 29 games as Manchester United while Klopp won 13, drew eight and lost eight during his first months at Liverpool.   
 