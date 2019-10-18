On Fridays It Was Always Like This At Tottenham – Excelsior Coach Plays Down Bust-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Excelsior coach Ricardo Moniz has insisted that training ground bust-ups are part and parcel of the game and were regular occurrences when he was part of the Tottenham Hotspur backroom staff.



Moniz had a go at Excelsior midfielder Luigi Bruins during Thursday’s open training session and sent him in for an early bath after the two exchanged an angry set of words.













But the 32-year-old has been back in training today and the Excelsior coach insisted that training ground bust-ups are never too personal in nature.



He insisted that they are part and parcel of the game and revealed during his time at Tottenham, Edgar Davids and other players often quarrelled on the training pitch.





Moniz, who worked as a coach at Tottenham for three seasons until 2008, insists that Fridays always saw clashes between players at Spurs, but they did not impact matches.







“At Tottenham, it was always like this on Fridays”, the Excelsior coach told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.



“Just ask Edgar Davids, Robbie Keane and Mido – they always quarrelled but we ended up winning the games afterwards.





“In that respect you should never seen such things personally.”



Moniz currently has Excelsior sitting in fourth spot in the Dutch second tier as he looks to guide the side up to the Eredivisie

