Pablo Hernandez Always Has An Impact – Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that Pablo Hernandez’s return to the squad has lifted spirits inside the dressing room.



The 34-year-old missed the last three games for Leeds due to an injury and the Whites lost two of those fixtures while dropping down to fifth in the Championship standings.













The Spaniard is fit again and has been training with the rest of the squad this week ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City at Elland Road.



Bielsa admits that he still needs to wait on players such as Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw, who will only be ready to return for training with the squad next week.





But the Leeds boss admits that Hernandez’s return has made an impact on the rest of the group because of his importance to the team.







Bielsa said in a press conference: “Pablo is going to be inside the group.



“Shackleton, Forshaw and Cooper are going to wait a little more for the next week for them to train again in the main group.





“Pablo always has an impact on our team.”



Leeds will hope that Hernandez will play a key role in getting their season back on track when they take on the Blues on Saturday.

