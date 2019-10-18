Sing Your Hearts Out – Wycombe Boss Issues Message To Fans For Sunderland Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth believes his side and the fans can match Sunderland at the weekend, as they hunt what would be an impressive League One win.



The Black Cats are set to travel south as they kick off League One action again following sitting out last weekend's matches and will play their first game under new boss Phil Parkinson.













Sunderland are expected to be backed by a big travelling support and the Black Cats are used to playing in front of large crowds on a regular basis at the Stadium of Light. Ainsworth though feels on home turf, Wycombe can match Sunderland.



"We know we can't get 30,000 as we don't have a big enough stadium and we are a new league club. We have only been here 25 years", Ainsworth was quoted as saying by the Bucks Free Press.





"Sunderland go back years and they have this huge city up there and the passion is phenomenal.







"We can match them on Saturday with our singing and our dynamics and we have a group behind the terrace who sing their hearts out all game and they really help us."



Ainsworth believes that the club's fans have played a big part in helping his side to sit second in League One and urged them to make sure they are on top form for the visit of Sunderland.





"They have put us where we are in the league as much as anyone else.



"I really hope the fans can get down in their numbers, and not just pay their money and enjoy the experience, but open their mouths and sing their hearts out.



"I am a great believer in my fans and I am sure they will give their all on Saturday just like my players will on the pitch."



Both League One meetings between the two teams last season ended in 1-1 draws.

