They Are Facts – Sunderland Star On Phil Parkinson Appointment

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin believes that the experience new manager Phil Parkinson has of taking teams out of League One will be important as the Black Cats look to clinch promotion at the end of the season.



The League One giants sacked Jack Ross after an unimpressive start to their domestic campaign, with 51-year-old Parkinson being appointed his replacement earlier in the week.













Parkinson has experience of leading teams to promotion, with Colchester United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers all having been guided up by the manager.



McLaughlin, who was part of the Bradford squad that earned promotion under Parkinson, insists that the new boss and his assistant Steve Parkin might find their experience of securing promotion from the division useful at the Stadium of Light.





“It’s important that the gaffer has experience of getting clubs out of this league”, the goalkeeper told his club's official website.







“For people on the outside it provides confidence because he doesn’t need to prove he has what it takes They are facts and you can’t deny them.



“The system and philosophy they use has been proven. It’s been a winning formula before, and they have worked in large clubs with big expectations.





“I am sure they can do the same as they have done previously and be successful.”



Sunderland represent Parkinson's sixth managerial job after spells at Colchester, Hull, Charlton, Bradford and Bolton.



A midfielder in his playing days, Parkinson turned out for Bury and Reading, making over 500 career appearances.

