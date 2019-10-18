This Is Bonus For Us – West Ham Legend On What He Feels Is Blow For Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham legend Tony Cottee thinks that the fact Seamus Coleman will be missing for Everton on Saturday is a big boost for the Hammers, with the full-back a key man for Marco Silva.



The Toffees will miss Coleman through suspension after the Republic of Ireland international picked up a red card in the match against Burnley before the international break.













West Ham legend Cottee feels that the absence of the Ireland international could well be crucial given his ability to be effective both defensively as well as going forward.



Cottee wrote in his column for West Ham's official website: "A blow for Everton – and a bonus for us – is the fact that Seamus Coleman will be missing through suspension after picking up a red card at Burnley two weeks ago.





"Like many Premier League teams now, Everton place a big emphasis on creating attacks through their full-backs, and Coleman and Digne on the left have been important players for them.







"It is a position that has become so integral to how teams set up, because in today’s game they are often attackers more than defenders!



"Coleman has the quality of being effective both defensively and going forward."





Cottee believes that whoever replaces Coleman should be targeted by West Ham and he is hopeful Hammers pair Aaron Cresswell and Felipe Anderson can continue to combine well.



"With Aaron Cresswell and Felipe Anderson having linked up well in our recent away matches, their partnership could be crucial.



"Whoever plays on the right for Everton won’t have played much football this season, and it is important that we do our best to exploit that."



Everton boss Silva is under big pressure at Goodison Park, with the Toffees inside the Premier League relegation zone, and West Ham will look to make life even more uncomfortable for the Portuguese on Saturday.

