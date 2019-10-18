This Made It Quite Hard At Leeds United – Former Whites Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lewis Cook has conceded that working under different managers at Leeds United was a struggle as they all had different expectations from him.



Cook broke into the Leeds first team and made his debut under David Hockaday, one of Massimo Cellino’s more controversial managerial appointments during his stewardship of the club.













The midfielder went on to cement his place in the first team, but played under five different managers in a span of two years at Leeds before leaving the club for Bournemouth in 2016.



Cook is enjoying his football at Bournemouth and is particularly enjoying the stability under Eddie Howe, who has been at the club since 2012.





He admits that it is vastly different from playing under five different managers at Leeds as each one of them provided him with a new message.







The midfielder is loving life under Howe, whose consistency of coaching has helped him to develop.



“Bournemouth play great football, attacking, exciting football”, Cook told The Athletic.





“They were on a really good path and it was something I wanted to be part of. I think the manager… what he does with young players is great.



"There are loads of examples of players who improve.



“Obviously, I had a lot of managers at Leeds and it was quite hard — everyone gave me different things, if you know what I mean.



“But the gaffer really works hard with me here.



"He knew what I needed to improve and he helped me do that.”



Cook signed a new four-year contract with Bournemouth last year and has also made his debut for England.

