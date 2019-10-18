XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 11:12 BST

This Made It Quite Hard At Leeds United – Former Whites Midfielder

 




Lewis Cook has conceded that working under different managers at Leeds United was a struggle as they all had different expectations from him.

Cook broke into the Leeds first team and made his debut under David Hockaday, one of Massimo Cellino’s more controversial managerial appointments during his stewardship of the club.  


 



The midfielder went on to cement his place in the first team, but played under five different managers in a span of two years at Leeds before leaving the club for Bournemouth in 2016.

Cook is enjoying his football at Bournemouth and is particularly enjoying the stability under Eddie Howe, who has been at the club since 2012.
 


He admits that it is vastly different from playing under five different managers at Leeds as each one of them provided him with a new message.



The midfielder is loving life under Howe, whose consistency of coaching has helped him to develop.

“Bournemouth play great football, attacking, exciting football”, Cook told The Athletic.
 


“They were on a really good path and it was something I wanted to be part of. I think the manager… what he does with young players is great.

"There are loads of examples of players who improve.

“Obviously, I had a lot of managers at Leeds and it was quite hard — everyone gave me different things, if you know what I mean.

“But the gaffer really works hard with me here.

"He knew what I needed to improve and he helped me do that.”

Cook signed a new four-year contract with Bournemouth last year and has also made his debut for England.   
 