We Should Win Championship – Leeds United Legend Tells Whites To Make No Mistake

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe has told the Whites they must be looking to win the Championship this season and avoid the lottery of the playoffs.



The ex-South Africa international was amongst a number of Elland Road greats to attend the Centenary Dinner as Leeds celebrated their 100th birthday on Thursday.













Speaking at the event, Radebe admitted that the Whites have slumped over the last 15 years, since slipping out of the Premier League.



However, the 50-year-old is positive about what the future holds for Leeds, who he feels are doing well under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.





While Radebe is optimistic that the Peacocks would do well in the Premier League, he wants them to take no chances in their hunt for promotion and has urged the side to win the Championship.







"I think, yes, it did a bit of a slump when we all disappeared, you know, retire", Radebe said on LUTV.



"But I think it's a bigger club to go under, to be honest.





"I think it's just a matter of time. I think they've been playing well since Bielsa came in.



"He's changed up the players. Different players, different quality and I think it showed last season.



"Now we [are] hoping this season, you know, they will go up. Not playing in the playoffs, but they should win it [Championship] and then go up.



"I think they will do well in the Premier League."



Leeds currently sit fifth in the league table with 20 points, having won six of their 11 games, and are two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

