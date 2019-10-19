Crystal Palace Identify January Transfer Window Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace want to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.



The Eagles have enjoyed a bright start to the season and still sit in sixth place in the Premier League despite Saturday's defeat against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.













Roy Hodgson's men however are having issues scoring goals and have only hit the back of their net eight times in their nine league games.



Palace boss Hodgson is aware of his side's issues with scoring goals and, according to The Athletic, the Eagles will be looking to snap up a striker when the transfer window swings back open in January.





The jury is out though on whether Crystal Palace will be able to find the striker they want at an acceptable price given the tough nature of the January market.







Crystal Palace could also dip into the transfer market to add a full-back to the ranks.



The club sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer, banking an initial £45m.





Crystal Palace are next in action away at Arsenal, before their first game in November sees them play host to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side.

