06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/10/2019 - 14:02 BST

Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Birmingham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Birmingham City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Pep Clotet's Birmingham City outfit to Elland Road for a Championship meeting this afternoon. 

The Whites have lost two of their last three league games to slip to fifth in the Championship standings and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be looking for his side to return to winning ways today.
 

 



Bielsa must make do without centre-back Liam Cooper, while midfield pair Jamie Shackleton and Adam Forshaw are also out injured.


The Leeds boss has Kiko Casilla in goal, while he plumps for Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski as his full-backs.
 


In central defence, Ben White and Gaetano Berardi are picked, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield. Further up the pitch, Leeds have Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison, while Patrick Bamford is up top.



The Leeds boss has options on the bench to make changes if he needs to this afternoon, with options including Tyler Roberts and Eddie Nketiah. Pablo Hernandez is not in the matchday squad.
 


Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City

Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah
 