06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/10/2019 - 21:27 BST

Getting Minutes Is Great – Leeds Substitute Keen To Work Way Into Team

 




Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has declared his delight at getting minutes under his belt in the Whites' 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

A goal from home-grown talent Kalvin Phillips in the 65th minute at Elland Road secured all three points for Leeds on a day when the club further celebrated their 100th birthday year.  


 



Roberts was introduced from the bench just four minutes before Phillips scored as Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa looked for the breakthrough in the Championship game.

The attacker has struggled with injury and declared his delight at the chance to get minutes under his belt.
 


Roberts also admits he is looking to work his way into Bielsa's starting eleven, something which could be a tough task given the Argentine's reluctance to tinker with his team.



"Coming on and getting some minutes is great", Roberts said on LUTV.

"Obviously it's been a long summer and I'm just glad to be back, and hopefully working my way into the team and helping the team get up the table", he added.
 


Bielsa used all his three substitutes against Birmingham, with Eddie Nketiah and Barry Douglas also being introduced off the bench in front of a 35,000 crowd at Elland Road.
 