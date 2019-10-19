XRegister
19/10/2019 - 23:11 BST

I Back Myself, I’m Good Enough – West Ham Loanee Hoping For Hammers Impact

 




West Ham United loanee Josh Cullen insists he has the belief that he can return to the London Stadium and feature for the Hammers first team.

The 23-year-old midfielder is on his second loan stint at Charlton Athletic and has established himself as a regular at the Championship side, clocking regular minutes.


 



A product of the West Ham academy, he has also had loan spells at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, and played a key role in Lee Bowyer’s Charlton side returning to the Championship last season.

However, Cullen insisted that loan spells are only part of his development process and his goal remains to make his mark for West Ham going forward.
 


He wants to continue to play more football this season and is keen on returning to West Ham next summer.



The midfielder is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season, but he is hopeful that he will do enough to make sure that he earns a new deal at the London Stadium.

Cullen told The Athletic: “I’ve also said the loan spells are a great chance for me to develop and improve, which will hopefully enable me to break into the first team at West Ham.
 


“I’m contracted to West Ham and all I can take care of is the stuff on the pitch.

“I want to keep playing more for Charlton and keep doing well with the team, and then hopefully go back to West Ham and agree a new contract and get into the team.

“I back myself and I believe I’m good enough, so hopefully that will happen.”

Cullen will be hoping to add to the nine first-team appearances he has already made for West Ham.   
 