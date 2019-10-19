XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/10/2019 - 12:36 BST

I’ve Worked With Big Coaches, He’s One of Best – Former Arsenal Star On Gunners Coach

 




Former Arsenal academy youngster Cohen Bramall has lavished praise on Freddie Ljungberg’s coaching credentials and believes he is going to play a massive part at the Emirates in years to come.

Ljungberg was in charge of Arsenal Under-23s before he was promoted to the first-team coaching staff under Unai Emery this season.  


 



The Swede, who was a fan-favourite at Arsenal as a player, is highly rated as a coach within the corridors of power at the Emirates and there are suggestions he is being mentored to eventually to become the Gunners manager in the future.

Bramall, who left Arsenal for Colchester United in the summer, insisted that Ljungberg, along with Arsene Wenger, is the best coach he has worked with during his career.
 


He stressed that the Wenger and Ljungberg have the same hard-nosed mentality, but the Swede is more aggressive on the touchline than the former Arsenal boss.



“I’ve worked with Arsene Wenger, I’ve worked with Unai Emery”, the full-back told The Athletic.

“I’ve worked with big coaches and, for me, Arsene and Freddie are the best ones that I’ve had.
 


“Freddie was passionate”, Bramall added.

“He’s young and he’s been doing something else for a bit.

"It was the same football as Arsene — the same mentality — but on the sidelines, Freddie was more aggressive and a bit more ‘heart on his sleeve’.”

The former Gunner believes Ljungberg is a complete package as a coach and should play a massive role at Arsenal in the years to come.

“I think Freddie’s got the whole package.

“I think he’ll be massive at Arsenal in the years to come.”   
 