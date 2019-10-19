I’ve Worked With Big Coaches, He’s One of Best – Former Arsenal Star On Gunners Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal academy youngster Cohen Bramall has lavished praise on Freddie Ljungberg’s coaching credentials and believes he is going to play a massive part at the Emirates in years to come.



Ljungberg was in charge of Arsenal Under-23s before he was promoted to the first-team coaching staff under Unai Emery this season.













The Swede, who was a fan-favourite at Arsenal as a player, is highly rated as a coach within the corridors of power at the Emirates and there are suggestions he is being mentored to eventually to become the Gunners manager in the future.



Bramall, who left Arsenal for Colchester United in the summer, insisted that Ljungberg, along with Arsene Wenger, is the best coach he has worked with during his career.





He stressed that the Wenger and Ljungberg have the same hard-nosed mentality, but the Swede is more aggressive on the touchline than the former Arsenal boss.







“I’ve worked with Arsene Wenger, I’ve worked with Unai Emery”, the full-back told The Athletic.



“I’ve worked with big coaches and, for me, Arsene and Freddie are the best ones that I’ve had.





“Freddie was passionate”, Bramall added.



“He’s young and he’s been doing something else for a bit.



"It was the same football as Arsene — the same mentality — but on the sidelines, Freddie was more aggressive and a bit more ‘heart on his sleeve’.”



The former Gunner believes Ljungberg is a complete package as a coach and should play a massive role at Arsenal in the years to come.



“I think Freddie’s got the whole package.



“I think he’ll be massive at Arsenal in the years to come.”

