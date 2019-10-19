Jeremie Frimpong Starts – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ross County in a Scottish Premiership game at Celtic Park this afternoon.



The champions lost at Livingston before the international break and now find themselves two points behind league leaders Rangers, while they also have an inferior goal difference.













Neil Lennon will be looking for his men to bounce back this afternoon as they start as firm favourites to beat Ross County, despite the visitors being unbeaten in their last four games.





The Celtic manager has Fraser Forster in goal, while as his full-backs he plumps for Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli.





In central defence the Celtic boss picks Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien, while in midfield Scott Brown will look to dominate. Tom Rogic also plays, while Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will look to support Odsonne Edouard.







If Lennon needs to try to change things from the substitutes' bench then he has options available, including Moritz Bauer and Jonny Hayes.





Celtic Team vs Ross County



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, Rogic, McGregor, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Hayes, Elhamed, Bauer, Shved, Bayo

