Manchester City More Intelligent Team Than Liverpool – Former Premier League Boss

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes that Manchester City are a more intelligent team than Liverpool.



A 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace on Saturday saw Manchester City cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to five points, ahead of the Reds' visit to Manchester United on Sunday.













Pep Guardiola's side were comfortable winners at Selhurst Park and scored two impressive goals through Gabriel Jesus and David Silva to take all three Premier League points.



Sherwood was struck by what he saw from Manchester City and believes that the Citizens boast clever players, which makes for a side with high footballing intelligence.





It is an area that Sherwood feels Manchester City have an advantage over title rivals Liverpool in, though he admits the Reds have serious pace and power.







"This is a MENSA football team, an unbelievably bright football team", Sherwood said on beIN SPORTS.



"Brighter than Liverpool's [team].





"But Liverpool [have] pace, pace and power."



Manchester City will now wait to see how Liverpool perform at Old Trafford on Sunday as the Reds look to re-establish an eight-point advantage over the Citizens.

