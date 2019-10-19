XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/10/2019 - 12:19 BST

No Reason Birmingham City Cannot Beat Leeds United Feels Pep Clotet

 




Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet insists that his team have to trust the fact that if they play at the same level as they did against Middlesbrough they can get a positive result against Leeds United this afternoon.

The Blues managed to get back to winning ways before the international break as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home.  


 



Championship football returns this weekend with Birmingham City travelling to Elland Road to take on promotion favourites Leeds United.

Reflecting on their last match against Jonathan Woodgate's side, Clotet said that the players proved to themselves and the fans that they are able to play with high intensity and belief.
 


And if they can play at the same level again, there is no reason why Birmingham cannot beat Leeds, according to Clotet.



"The players showed to themselves and showed to the fans that they are able to play with high intensity and a lot of belief", Clotet said at a press conference.

"This squad will handle anything that gets thrown at them.
 


"We do have trust, that if we play the same way we played against Boro, we can win."

Clotet is sure he knows how Leeds will approach the game at Elland Road and is keen to use the match as a chance to improve.

"Leeds will want to attack at home, and that is what we want to do too, we have a lot of confidence in ourselves, we want to use this game as a way to improve.

"We hope that we see a fantastic football game and we hope that we link the performance with the result."

Leeds started the season in fine form, but have faltered in recent weeks. They will though still be firm favourites to beat Clotet's Birmingham.   
 