Rangers Coach Set For Stands At Hearts

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale will take in the opening 45 minutes of the Gers' meeting with Hearts on Sunday from the stands at Tynecastle.



Steven Gerrard takes his men to Edinburgh on Sunday looking for nothing less than three points to go back on top of the Scottish Premiership table.













The Rangers boss relies on Beale to get to grips with the tactics that opposing teams are employing, as well as tweaking his own side's tactical plans.



Beale has opted to watch the opening part of games from the stands in recent weeks and, according to The Athletic, he will do the same on Sunday at Tynecastle.





The Rangers first team coach is planning to take in the opening 45 minutes of the league encounter from the stands as he looks to assess how well the Gers' tactics are working and how Hearts have set up.







He could opt to remain in the stands for longer, but if the game is playing out as expected, the first 45 minutes will be enough time in the stands for Beale.



Rangers will need all three points at Hearts to move back to the top of the league after Celtic demolished Ross County 6-0 on Saturday.

