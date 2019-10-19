Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side in a Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Frank Lampard's side head into the weekend fixtures sitting fifth in the Premier League with 14 points from eight games to their name, while opponents Newcastle have taken just eight points to sit one spot above the drop zone.













Lampard will have to make do without midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has a groin injury.



Centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also out of action for the Blues today.





Lampard has Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he picks Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma. The Chelsea manager goes with Jorginho in midfield, while also selected are Ross Barkley and Willian. Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Tammy Abraham.







If the Blues boss wants to try to influence the game with substitutions then he has options on the bench such as Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.





Chelsea Team vs Newcastle United



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, James, Guehi, Kovacic, Pulisic, Giroud, Batshuyai

