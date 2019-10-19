Ross County Lucky To Escape With 6-0 Beating – Former Scotland Star On Celtic Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross County were lucky to leave Celtic Park having only shipped six goals against Celtic, former Scotland attacker James McFadden feels.



Neil Lennon's Bhoys headed into the Scottish Premiership fixture sitting two points behind rivals Rangers in the standings and were desperate to reclaim top spot in style, with the Gers playing on Sunday.













It took four minutes for Celtic to take the lead, with Mohamed Elyounoussi striking, and Ross County kept the deficit down to just a single goal for the first 45 minutes.



Celtic pressed the accelerator in the second half through and a further five goals were scored by the home side by the 72nd minute, leaving Ross County reeling.





McFadden was hugely impressed with Celtic's display and believes Ross County, who only had two shots on goal and one on target, can count themselves luck to have escaped only shipping six goals.







“It was so comfortable for Celtic", he said on BBC Scotland.



"Some of their interplay in and around the box was fantastic.





“Ross County couldn't get out their half. It could have been more than 6-0", McFadden added.



The 6-0 drubbing means Celtic have now drawn level with Rangers on goal difference, with both teams sitting at plus 21 for the season.



Steven Gerrard takes his Rangers side to Hearts on Sunday and a win would put the Gers back on top of the Scottish Premiership.

